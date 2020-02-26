Liberian Registry Opens Oslo Office

The Liberian Registry announced it has opened a new full-service office in Oslo, its fourth new office opened since 2019, as the Registry continues to grow its global network.

The Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), the US-based manager of the Liberian Registry, said Hege Solstad has been named General Manager of the Norwegian office.

Hege Solstad brings to maritime experience to the role, both in Norway and internationally, after a career with Wilhelmsen Ships Service as Regional Director in Norway, the Black Sea Region, Dubai, Singapore and South East Asia.

The Liberian Registry has seen growth in 2019, which set Liberia apart as the world’s second largest ship registry in both number of ships and tonnage. This growth was augmented by an increase in tonnage from Norwegian owners and operators, and the appointment of special agents in Oslo and Bergen. This demand from the Norwegian market made opening the Oslo office a necessity.

Alfonso Castillero, Chief Operating Officer of LISCR, said, “We have been very fortunate to experience rapid growth with Norwegian owners. As part of our commitment to providing only the best and fastest support and service to our clients, we are excited to open our full-service office in Oslo this month. Further, we are thrilled to have Hege joining us; her experience and stellar reputation will be a tremendous asset to the Registry. She joins LISCR’s dynamic and talented European team and will oversee our continued growth in Norway while supporting our Norwegian clients locally.”

The Liberian Registry, which grew last year by 11.1% and over 17 M GT, said it is continually expanding its international network, and recently opened offices in Imabari, Japan, Guangzhou and Qingdao, China, and now in Oslo, Norway.