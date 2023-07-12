Light Structures Inks Deal for Hull Monitoring on 8 LNG Carrier Newbuilds

Light Structures AS was contracted by China Merchants Hoi Tung company to deliver and install Hull Stress Monitoring Systems for eight newbuild LNG carriers. The vessels are owned by two separate consortia for operations in the Middle East and are being built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for delivery through 2024 to 2026.

Light Structures will provide hull monitoring data to the LNG vessels using the standardized SENSFIB Global system. While essentially a Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) product, SENSFIB Global installations are always configured according to vessel design. This ensures that its precision sensors record the most accurate data on ‘global bending moments,’ which can be used to minimise hull stress and fatigue, and therefore ensure the ship meets its designed operational lifecycle.

SENSFIB Global also meets new requirements detailed as part of new SMART notations from classification societies including ABS, BV and DNV. This ensures the system is ready to provide data as part of a wider digital condition-based monitoring system, which unlocks the potential to reduce operational costs by extending the time between dry docking for vessels repairs.