Lloyd’s Register Issues AiP for Estonian State Fleet’s Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Ferry

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Estonian State Fleet for hydrogen fuel-cell ferry designed by Finnish ship design and engineering company Deltamarin.

The zero-emissions ferry is to be operated between the Estonian mainland and the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa routes, which connect the Baltic nation to its two largest islands.

As part of the certification, LR approved the current stage of the design process to be suitable for further design, construction and procurement of the ropax ferry.

“Received AiP from leading experts Is very valuable proof that our environmental and energy efficient ferry with innovative hydrogen fuel-cell battery propulsion have no showstoppers for further construction,” said Valentin Bratkov, Project Manager, Estonian State Fleet.

“The Estonian State Fleet is committed to leading the way in innovation within its sector. To achieve this, we have undertaken a project to develop a passenger ship with a remarkably high level of autonomy.

“Despite the challenges involved in this complex endeavor, including regulatory hurdles, technological risks, and significant initial investments, the potential benefits are considerable,” added Andres Laasma, the Director General of the Estonian State Fleet.