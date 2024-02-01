Longship Orders Two Newbuilds from GS Yard

Longship Group entered a joint newbuilding project with Wagle Chartering AS for two "GS Eco-Freighter 3700" to be built by GS Yard BV in Waterhuizen, the Netherlands.

The general cargo ships feature single open top box shaped holds of about 181,000 cbft intake. The vessels are equipped with two bulkheads that can be used as tweendecks. They are fitted for grain, timber, project cagos and are driven by a IMO Tier III compliant Mitsubishi S12R engine with an output of 749 kW.

Wagle Chartering is assigned with the commercial operation, while Longship Management BV will take care of the technical and crew management of the newbuildings.

The Dutch flagged vessels shall be named Longsun and Longsky and will enter our service in the second quarter of this year.