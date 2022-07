French family-owned shipowner the Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Group (LDA) siad it has reached a deal with partners Groupe Roullier and Peugeot Invest and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives’ Global Transportation Group and the Dubai-based shipowner MUR Shipping BV, for the sale of a fleet of 13 handysize and supramax bulk carriers.

The ships will be gradually delivered to their future owner in the coming weeks, LDA said.