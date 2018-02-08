MacGregor Acquires Marine Business from TTS Group

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has entered into an agreement to acquire the marine and offshore businesses from TTS Group, a global provider of cargo handling equipment and services for merchant and offshore ships for an enterprise value of EUR 87 million ($106 mln).

The combination of the two businesses will produce greater scale and diversification and will strengthen MacGregor's portfolio and market position in key markets for cargo and load handling equipment. Based on preliminary estimates, potential cost synergies are estimated to be around EUR 30-35 million on annual level and are expected to be reached within three years from closing.