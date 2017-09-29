MacGregor Sets up Head Office in Singapore

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has established a head office in Singapore, bringing to an end a period of more than three years where the company operated with a virtual head office.

MacGregor president Michel van Roozendaal and vice president of finance Jani Oksanen will relocate to Singapore as of October 1, 2017.

With a global customer base and large geographic span of operations, MacGregor said it will maintain its strong presence in Europe , where a majority of the company's competence centers are located. "As a global market leader in cargo and load handling serving our customers globally, a head office in Singapore is a natural fit for MacGregor as the majority of shipbuilding takes place in Asia. Furthermore, close to 70 percent of MacGregor's Sourcing volume is purchased from Asian vendors ," states Michel van Roozendaal.

The new office is in the company's existing premises in Singapore, where MacGregor shares an office with its sister companies Hiab and Kalmar.