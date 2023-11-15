MacGregor to Supply RoRo Equipment for Two PCTC Vessels to be Built in South Korea

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, said Wednesday it had received a significant order to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for two PCTC vessels to be built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd in South Korea.

The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the owner between the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2026.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses the design, supply, and installation support of complete hardware for both vessels, including a quarter ramp, a side ramp, four deck levels of liftable car deck panels, several internal ramps, and pilot and bunker doors.

Financial details were not disclosed.