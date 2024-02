Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is experiencing computer network issues that are disrupting operations in some locations in the Americas, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Maersk said there was "no indication" of malicious or cyber activity, the report said, citing an emailed statement.

Maersk did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reuters - Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)