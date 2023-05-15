Maersk Tankers Names Revsbech CEO

Tina Revsbech will join Maersk Tankers as its new CEO, replacing Christian M. Ingerslev, who has been appointed CEO of Maersk Supply Service.

Revsbech brings to the role more than 30 years of industry experience. She was previously executive vice president at Fednav Limited, CEO at BW Tankers and senior vice president at Torm. Earlier in her career, Revsbech worked for more than 15 years for Maersk Tankers as head of chartering and Head of Maersk Tankers for Americas and Singapore, respectively.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Robert M. Uggla, said, "The Board of Maersk Tankers is very pleased to announce Tina Revsbech as the new CEO of Maersk Tankers. Tina holds extensive leadership experience and an outstanding commercial record. She has worked and lived on three continents with an ability to develop strong customer relationships, build high performing teams, and address global supply challenges through innovative shipping solutions.

"Tina joins Maersk Tankers at a crucial time in shipping with energy security disrupted and global energy markets increasingly fragmented due to geopolitical developments. At the same time, the industry is facing the beginning of a green transition with implications and opportunities for many parts of the value chain. I am confident that Tina and her colleagues will continue to provide valued and impactful solutions to our customers, pool partners, and society during these uncertain times."

Uggla continued, "On behalf of Maersk Tankers, I sincerely thank Christian for his many contributions to the company over the last twenty-five years. As CEO, Christian spear-headed the separation of the tanker activities from A.P. Moller - Maersk in 2017, restructured the business and developed new activities such as ZeroNorth. I am excited to see Christian become CEO of Maersk Supply Service and look forward to following him in his new role."