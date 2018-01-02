Marine Link
Maharashtra to Modernize Ports

January 2, 2018

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal. Photo: Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT)

 The Indian Government has taken steps to expand and modernise the posts in the state of Maharashtra.

 
The Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya has informed that at present, there are two major ports and 48 minor ports (non-major ports) in Maharashtra. 
 
Both the major ports in Maharashtra, Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port are equipped with modern facilities. The infrastructure augmentation & modernization of Major Port is a continual process. 
 
Out of the 48 minor ports, which are under the administrative control of Government of Maharashtra, 10 are equipped with modern facilities such as conveyor belts/cranes etc. and 6 are barge ports. 
 
Remaining minor ports are “Port Limits” where no cargo is handled and are used for fishing vessels and ferry services only. The Steps have been taken by the Government of Maharashtra for development of Rewas port, Vijaydurg port, Redi port, Vadhavan port, Trombay port and Karanja port through private sector participation. 
 
13 port projects (Rs. 410.51 Cr) have been sanctioned under Sagarmala for the State of Maharashtra.
 
