Capital Ship Management, Liberty One Form JV

Capital Ship Management Corp. and Liberty One have announced the establishment of a joint venture under the name Capital Liberty Invest, taking aim at the German shipping market.

The new entity will combine the forces, excellent track record and reputation of Capital and Liberty with the aim to provide commercial and technical ship operating platforms across different shipping segments and sizes in the German shipping market.

The Joint Venture will seek growth opportunities in the container segment, ranging from feeder to Post-Panamax vessels, as well as in the crude and product tanker, dry bulk and multi-purpose vessels (MPP) segments.

The Joint Venture commenced operations in January 2018 and is based out of the Liberty offices in Leer and headed by Liberty CEO, Dietrich Schulz.

Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., CEO Gerry Ventouris emphasized the benefits of the Joint Venture: “I am pleased to see Capital join forces with Liberty. I hold Mr. Schulz and his company in high esteem and I believe that through our Joint Venture, we will be able to provide quality ship management services and asset trading platforms to the German market and beyond.”

CEO Dietrich Schulz of Liberty is delighted to start the partnership with Capital: “This Joint Venture will provide us with an expanded capability to offer a range of services to stakeholders in the German shipping market and across different shipping segments and sizes. I am personally delighted to work with such an established shipping company as Capital Ship Management Corp., which enjoys an excellent reputation in global shipping markets.”