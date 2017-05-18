Marine Link
Friday, May 19, 2017

Managing Oil Spills

May 18, 2017

Pic: International Maritime Organization

Pic: International Maritime Organization

 International experts have been sharing experiences, new technologies and scientific advancements relating to oil spill response at the International Oil Spill Conference (IOSC) in Long Beach, United States (15-18 May).  

The theme of the conference is “prevent, prepare, respond and restore”, which fully aligns with  International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s regulatory work to prevent oil spills from occurring and also its work to support countries to be prepared to respond to such incidents. 
 
IMO`s capacity-building activities include training for oil pollution preparedness and response through simulation of oil spills.
 
IMO is a co-sponsor of the triennial conference alongside the oil industry body IPIECA, the United States Coast Guard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAAA) and other US entities. 
 
Patricia Charlebois was attending the conference for IMO, while the Organization’s technical cooperation programme sponsored seven attendees from the Caribbean region under the conference’s scholarship programme
 
IMO Publishing was also in attendance at the conference, showcasing the latest editions relevant to parties to the International Convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation (OPRC), 1990, and other stakeholders, including Response to a Marine Oil Pollution Incident, Manual on oil Pollution and other publications.   
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News