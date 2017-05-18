Managing Oil Spills

International experts have been sharing experiences, new technologies and scientific advancements relating to oil spill response at the International Oil Spill Conference (IOSC) in Long Beach, United States (15-18 May).

The theme of the conference is “prevent, prepare, respond and restore”, which fully aligns with International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s regulatory work to prevent oil spills from occurring and also its work to support countries to be prepared to respond to such incidents.

IMO`s capacity-building activities include training for oil pollution preparedness and response through simulation of oil spills.

IMO is a co-sponsor of the triennial conference alongside the oil industry body IPIECA, the United States Coast Guard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAAA) and other US entities.

Patricia Charlebois was attending the conference for IMO, while the Organization’s technical cooperation programme sponsored seven attendees from the Caribbean region under the conference’s scholarship programme

IMO Publishing was also in attendance at the conference, showcasing the latest editions relevant to parties to the International Convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation (OPRC), 1990, and other stakeholders, including Response to a Marine Oil Pollution Incident, Manual on oil Pollution and other publications.