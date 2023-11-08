Manson Construction Launches Online Vendor Portal

Seattle-based marine construction and dredging company Manson Construction Co. announced the launch of its new Manson Vendor Portal (MVP), a secure web portal where current vendors and businesses interested in working with Manson as subcontractors and suppliers provide information about their businesses.

The MVP is designed to serve as a convenient and efficient way for vendors to share information to support Manson’s procurement efforts, Federal Contract compliance, and Small Business Program, the company said.

The MVP meets the cybersecurity standards of the federal government, with security protocols including physical and digital protections, two-factor authentication and encryption of sensitive information, Manson added.

Manson said it will leverage the MVP to communicate aspects of its business ethics and compliance requirements, maintain internal controls and support vendor connection for upcoming bids, new project needs, and compliance reporting.

Vendors wishing to work with Manson should go to the portal at https://mvp.mansonconstruction.com/Authentication to create a secure account access and begin to enter information to establish a profile.