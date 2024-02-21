Manta Marine Technologies Announces New Leadership

Manta Marine Technologies, formerly known as Yara Marine Technologies (YMT), unveiled its new brand and leadership team, following its recent acquisition by Geneva-based Okapi Supply Trading Advisory SA.

The Manta Marine Technologies team will now be led by CEO Ina Reksten, who previously served as Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer. Outgoing CEO Dr Thomas Koniordos has been appointed as Chair of the Board, while former Chief Sales Officer, Aleksander Askeland will be the new CFO and Richard Engelhart Bjercke will be the new CCO.

“I am confident that Manta Marine Technologies, with Ina at the helm of its new leadership team, will continue to excel at advancing sustainable solutions for the maritime industry,” said new owner, Okapi Supply Trading Advisory SA CEO, Mohamed J. Ndao. “All our products, such as FuelOpt and shore power solutions, are well known for their ability to help make vessels greener. Our new team will build on this success and ensure that we help our sector move closer towards a low and zero carbon future,”

“By becoming part of the Okapi family we will be able to offer our customers more efficient and effective solutions towards green operations," said Reksten. "In addition to developing future maritime technologies like wind propulsion, we will continue to support our customers with lifecycle services and ensure the same high-quality performance in existing products. Our promise is to be at the forefront of maritime technologies to help the maritime industry meet the IMO’s GHG targets.”

Manta Marine Technologies' portfolio of products include propulsion optimization system FuelOpt; state of the art performance management and reporting system Fleet Analytics; cloud-based AI-powered ship operation support system RoutePilot AI; and shore power installations for vessels. Additionally, FuelOpt also supports wind assisted propulsion that optimizes power and records fuel performance on vessels with sails, rotors, kites, and wings.