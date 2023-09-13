MARAD Taps CNA to Help Inform New National Maritime Strategy

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced it has selected the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA) to conduct a study that will help the agency create its new national maritime strategy.

CNA is an independent, nonprofit Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) sponsored by the Department of the Navy with expertise in researching sealift needs for national security.

MARAD is required under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 to select an FFRDC to identify the key elements and objectives it needs to develop a U.S. maritime strategy that will revitalize the U.S. merchant marine and maritime industrial base to meet the nation’s economic and national security needs.

Over the next year, CNA will engage with public and private stakeholders in the maritime community to complete the study, which will serve as a tool to help identify and prioritize elements of MARAD's new maritime strategy.

"This new national maritime strategy will be designed to position the U.S. maritime industry as a global leader for decades to come," MARAD said in a statement.