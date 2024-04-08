Marine Coatings: GIT and WEG Partner

Brazil-based WEG Coatings and Canadian-based GIT Coatings have entered an agreement to strengthen each other’s marine coating product offerings across international markets.

The partnership aims to accelerate market adoption of green solutions in the marine market such as GIT’s graphene-based coatings. Both companies will leverage each other’s strengths and expertise to enhance product offerings and provide tailored solutions to their customers.

GIT Coatings CEO, Mo AlGermozi, said, “Leading the shipping industry towards a more environmentally friendly future, we continue to expand our offering of the world’s most sustainable and effective biofouling management coatings solutions. Our shared vision of innovation makes strengthening our product offerings across global markets a reality.”

Rafael Torezan, Managing Director of WEG Coatings, said, “Strategic partnerships to promote innovation and technological advancement play a key role for WEG. Our partnership with GIT will be instrumental to offering the global marine market much more efficient and sustainable coating solutions.”