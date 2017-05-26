Global Maritime Makes Two Hires in Asia Pacific

Global Maritime, a provider of marine warranty, dynamic positioning and engineering services to the offshore sector, has made two important hires to support its Asia Pacific (APAC) operations.



Mei Ling Chan has been appointed as Regional Finance Manager for APAC where she will take responsibility for finance functions and reporting across the region; and Leong Weng Yoon has been named Global Maritime’s new HSEQ Manager for APAC. Leong Weng Yoon’s appointment reaffirms Global Maritime’s commitment to the highest health, safety, environmental and quality standards across its operations. Both will be based in Global Maritime’s Singapore office.



Mei Ling Chan joins Global Maritime from oil and gas services company SapuraKencana Drilling where she was Business Controls Manager responsible for the management accounting, financial planning and analysis of 18 offshore tender rigs operating in South East Asia, West Africa and Central America. She has also held a variety of finance and management positions at Seadrill and has a degree in Accountancy from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.



Leong Weng Yoon has worked in HSE for nearly 10 years, most recently as HSE Manager for Mencast Offshore & Marine, where he was responsible for all HSE issues and spearheaded the implementation of a new HSE management system. Prior to this, he was HSE Executive at Jurong Shipyard. Weng Yoon has an MBA from Manchester Business School and believes that employee involvement and participation help drive company culture and human behaviors and lead to the success of HSE.



Recent Singapore projects include a Marine Warranty Services project in the Keppel Shipyard on an FPSO which will be transported offshore Angola; mooring analysis for tender barges in the Gulf of Thailand; marine inspection and audit services; and technical advisory and due diligence services for a major LNG Floating Storage Unit (FSU).