Maritime Partners Hires Two In Executive Leadership Roles

Maritime Partners,a Louisiana-based provider of maritime financing solutions primarily focused on Jones Act vessels, announced the addition of Stephen J. Bordes and Greg Chase to its executive leadership team.

Bordes joins Maritime Partners as its chief financial officer, and Chase as as the firm’s chief legal officer.

Bordes brings to the company more than 20 years of experience in the fields of finance and fund management. Prior to joining Maritime Partners, he served as the CFO for New York-based American Industrial Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in industrial businesses. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Management & Accounting from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business and an MBA, with a focus on International Business & Finance, from Columbia Business School.

Chase comes to Maritime Partners from Reed Smith LLP, a global law firm with a strong maritime practice. While at Reed Smith, he led the firm’s Chambers-ranked maritime transactional team in New York. Before joining Reed Smith in 2013, Chase was an associate at Watson, Farley and Williams LLP in New York. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Government and History from St. Lawrence University, then went on to complete his law degree at Cornell Law School in 2001, with a specialization in International Legal Affairs. He is the chair of the Financing Committee of the Maritime Law Association of the United States, and a director of the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce and New York Maritime, lnc.

“We are thrilled to have these two experts, both highly respected in their fields, come aboard as our business continues to grow,” said Bick Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Maritime Partners..