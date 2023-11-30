Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Joins the Maritime Technologies Forum

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has joined as an associate member, bringing regulatory and technological expertise to further support MTF’s objectives.

Today, the Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF), whose founding members include ABS, DNV, Lloyd’s Register, ClassNK, Japan’s Maritime Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the Norwegian Maritime Authority and the U.K.’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency, welcomed the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) as an associate member, further strengthening MTF’s collaborative approach to advancing safety and sustainability in the maritime industry.

As the port authority, maritime and port planner, and National Maritime Representative, MPA plays an important role in driving the global maritime transformation. MPA will bring its regulatory expertise, technology and innovation experience and networks to the partnership with MTF. MPA will also collaborate with the classification societies and Flag States on research and projects in areas such as safe testing, crew training and adoption of alternative fuels.

Attending and signing on behalf of the MTF founding members, Knut Arild Hareide, Director General of Shipping and Navigation for the Norwegian Maritime Authority, said, “It’s great to have more Flag State representation within MTF, adding to our collective experience and expanding MTF’s global footprint and reach. We will continue to work with all our MTF member partners as we work together to help guide the maritime industry through the challenges ahead.”

Also representing MTF members during the signing, Nick Brown, CEO of Lloyd’s Register, said, “MPA is truly a collaborative partner in safety and sustainability across the maritime industry. It is committed to advancing emissions reduction through a variety of measures including green and digital shipping corridors and the use of future fuels. MPA’s fresh perspectives on decarbonization, digitalization and automation will be an asset to the Maritime Technologies Forum, and we are delighted to welcome them as an associate member.”

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA, said, “This collaboration with MTF builds on MPA’s existing partnership and ongoing work with various classification societies and Flag States. Collaboration and knowledge sharing with like-minded partners is key to addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges. MPA looks forward to working with MTF to undertake research and projects to further technological innovations, and develop regulations and standards to ensure the safe implementation of maritime technologies and solutions.”