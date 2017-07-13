A Maritime Security Strategy for Cameroon

Work to assist the Government of Cameroon to develop a national maritime security strategy is underway in Yaoundé (5-14 July).

Senior Government officials from departments and agencies concerned with maritime matters are attending meetings with an IMO consultant with a view to setting up a maritime security committee. This committee will set the course for a draft programme and strategy to enhance the country’s maritime security.

These efforts fall under International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Strategy for Implementing Sustainable Maritime Security Measures in West and Central Africa.

The IMO’s Strategy for implementing sustainable maritime security measures in West and Central Africa outlines IMO’s undertaken and programmed work to implement all of the key areas identified in the Code of Conduct concerning the repression of piracy, armed robbery against ships, and illicit maritime activity in west and central Africa, adopted formally in Yaoundé in June 2013 by Heads of State or their representatives from 25 West and Central African countries, including 13 Presidents, as well as implementation of the MoU developed by IMO and the Maritime Organization for West and Central Africa (MOWCA).

Depending on the level of contributions received, the IMO West and Central Africa Maritime Security Trust Fund will sustain and escalate the intensity of IMO’s engagement to achieve these goals.