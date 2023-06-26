Maritime Transport in 2040: How FutureTechnologies Will Impact Seafarers

On 26 June, the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and the World Maritime University (WMU) launched a flagship report entitled, Transport 2040 - Impact of Technology on Seafarers - The Future of Work, during the International Chamber of Shipping’s Shaping the Future of Shipping event in Manila, Philippines. The research results provide an in-depth exploration of a number of maritime issues related to future ship technologies, including automation, and seeks to qualify the probable impact on seafarers.

Key findings include a Technology Road Map that offers comprehensive insights into future shipping technologies and their evolution in the maritime industry, looking primarily at automation and the technology transition. Divided into short, medium and long-term expectation horizons, the Technology Road Map covers industry trends within main and subtechnologies, including the relevant policies, opportunities and threats they respectively entail as reported by key stakeholders.

According to the report, the technological transition in the maritime industry will affect seafarers differently depending on their profession, rank and job function. Seafarer skill foresights are presented in alignment with the Technology Road Map, taking into consideration a wider scope of technological developments within smart, MASS and green shipping that will affect the future of work at sea. Findings include that upskilling and reskilling are important interventions in support of seafarers in light of the rapid change their working environment is set to undergo due to the advancement of smart and green technologies.