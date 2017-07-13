CEJN to Host Energy Market-Hydraulics Symposium

CEJN, a producer of high-pressure hydraulics products, will host a complimentary informative, educational event focused on ultra high-pressure hydraulics and the energy market on August 23-24, 2017 in Houston.

CEJN said its safety-driven, two-day symposium will include:

Presentations by CEJN’s ultra high-pressure safety experts

A collection of presentations by leading experts from a variety of industries

Networking among various oil and gas / alternative energy markets hydraulics experts

Trade show product presentations, education and exhibits

Tours of CEJN’s High-Pressure Center after hours

Complimentary food served throughout the event