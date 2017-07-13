Marine Link
Thursday, July 13, 2017

CEJN to Host Energy Market-Hydraulics Symposium

July 13, 2017

CEJN, a producer of high-pressure hydraulics products, will host a complimentary informative, educational event focused on ultra high-pressure hydraulics and the energy market on August 23-24, 2017 in Houston.

 
CEJN said its safety-driven, two-day symposium will include:
  • Presentations by CEJN’s ultra high-pressure safety experts
  • A collection of presentations by leading experts from a variety of industries
  • Networking among various oil and gas / alternative energy markets hydraulics experts
  • Trade show product presentations, education and exhibits
  • Tours of CEJN’s High-Pressure Center after hours
  • Complimentary food served throughout the event
 
For more information and to register, visit www.cejn.us/Symposium; contact by phone: 1-847-263-7200 or by email: customer.service.usa@cejn.com. Registration is required, and seating is limited.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jul 2017 - The Marine Communications Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News