Wednesday, September 20, 2017

IMO Talks Polar Matters in Russia

September 20, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 An International Maritime Organization (IMO) film showing how the IMO Polar Code supports safe and environmentally-friendly shipping in the Arctic and Antarctic waters is being screened at the NEVA 2017 International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (19-22 September), in St Petersburg, Russia. 

 
IMO's Assistant Secretary-General Lawrence Barchue delivered the opening address, updating the audience on regulatory standards affecting the safety of international shipping, fishing and offshore operations and the protection of the marine environment. 
 
Barchue also spoke of the importance of sharing a common understanding on the issues that affect the maritime community today.
 
IMO`s Mikhail Gappoev also attended the event, to take part in the Arctic Round table looking at issues and opportunities associated with, Arctic ecology, transport development and the application of the International Code for Ships Operating in Polar Waters.  
 
