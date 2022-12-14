McDonough to Build New 300-foot Deck Barge

McDonough Marine Service announced it has executed a contract to build the Marmac 305, a 300- by 100-foot deck barge for the offshore industry.

Expecting to launch in summer 2023, the ABS-classed barge will be built at LAD Services in Amelia, La., Steve Cheredaryk, sales director at McDonough Marine Service, told MarineLink.

The barge will feature ballastable internal tanks and have a deck load rating of 4,500 PSF. Its cargo capacity will be over 11,300 ST at load-line, McDonough said.

The barge will join what is already one of the United States' largest fleets of 100-foot-wide Jones Act barges.