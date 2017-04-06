Marine Link
Thursday, April 6, 2017

One Migrant Found Dead as 1,350 Rescued in Mediterranean

April 6, 2017

Italy's Coast Guard and humanitarian ships rescued 1,350 migrants in 12 separate operations in the Mediterranean on Thursday and one person was found dead.


The migrants were all found in an area some 25 km (16 miles) north of the Libyan coast, They travelling on a larger boat, five dinghies and 6 smaller vessels, a Coast Guard spokesperson told Reuters.


The body of a dead person was found on one of the dinghies, a statement said.


Search and rescue operations were carried out by the Coast Guard and two boats operated by NGOs Sea Watch and Proactiva Open Arms, it added.


The Coast Guard spokesman said operations were still being carried out and there were still no details regarding where the migrants would be sent.


Italy has become the main arrival point in Europe for people fleeing persecution and poverty in Africa, most of them crossing the Mediterranean from Libya. Overall, 181,000 migrants reached Italy in 2016, about half of the total who arrived in the European Union by sea.

 

Reporting by Giulia Segreti

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News