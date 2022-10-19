Mercury Marine Opens New Global Distribution Center in Indiana

Mercury Marine opened its new, purpose-built distribution center to support its parts and accessories business. The new 512,000 square foot facility is located near Indianapolis, Ind., a major thoroughfare connecting Mercury’s global customers that will improve delivery and service and will add much needed capacity for scale, stability, and reduced logistics costs, the company said.

Mercury’s current distribution facility at its global headquarters in Fond du Lac, Wis., will be repurposed to support its propulsion systems, further allowing the company to increase capacity and production capabilities.

The new Indiana facility will create close to 350 new jobs in its first year of operations while Mercury’s current distribution center employees transition into new roles within the Fond du Lac campus.

“We are excited to officially open our new centralized distribution center which will have an immediate and positive impact to our global channel partners,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “We leveraged the most advanced distribution technologies in conveyance, scanning, and packaging to move products through the warehouse efficiently and accurately to better serve our global customers.”

Products received, warehoused and shipped in the new distribution center include engine maintenance tools, lubricants and service-related parts and accessories. The new facility’s volume, 18 million cubic feet of space, is more than three-and-a-half times greater than the Fond du Lac distribution center it replaces.

The new building is LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) certified. Part of the design to achieve this certification is a portion of the roof mounted solar array that has been installed on the Southwest corner of the facility.