Methanol-Fueled Ultramax Bulk Carrier Receives ABS AiP

Lemissoler Navigation and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) have received ABS approval in principle (AiP) for the design of a 65,000dwt methanol-fueled ultramax bulk carrier, the first such methanol vessel for China’s shipbuilding industry.

The vessel has been thoroughly optimized and its preliminary Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) was reviewed and indicated that the vessel exceeds EEDI Phase 3 standards. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“We at Lemissoler are once again pioneering new technological and innovative designs for our dry bulk fleet. The collaboration with SDARI and ABS is proof of how much can be achieved collectively. This new evolutionary design is another step toward Lemissoler’s target to become net zero by 2045,” said Philippos Philis, Chairman and CEO of Lemissoler Navigation.



