Meyer Werft Lays Keel for Cruise Ship Disney Treasure

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft held a keel laying ceremony for the second of three new Triton class cruise ships it is building for U.S. based Disney Cruise Line.

The 144,000 GT Disney Treasure will have 1,240 cabins and is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

Like sister ship Disney Wish, delivered by Meyer Werft in 2022, Disney Treasure will be equipped with low-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion.

Beyond Disney Wish, Meyer Werft has already delivered the Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy to Disney Cruise Line in 2010 and 2012.

Meyer Werft is scheduled to deliver a third Triton class cruise ship for Disney in 2025.