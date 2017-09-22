Marine Link
Friday, September 22, 2017

Michelsson to Join Evac

September 22, 2017

Tomas Michelsson (Photo: Evac)

Tomas Michelsson (Photo: Evac)

Waste, wastewater and water management systems provider Evac has appointed Tomas Michelsson as the President, Offshore and Merchant business area, effective January 8, 2018.

 
Michelsson will replace the former President, Claes Rudling, who has retired during the summer. 
 
Michelsson previously worked as the Vessel Type Responsible (VTR) Global Sales Manager, Ro-Pax and Yachts, ABB Marine, and as the Director, Marine and Offshore business unit, Marioff.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News