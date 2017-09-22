Michelsson to Join Evac

Related News

SAR is Global Responsibility: IMO

​Search and rescue (SAR) is a humanitarian process, aimed at assisting persons in distress, without regard to the nationality…

IMO for Spreading Cyber Security

Cyber security awareness on board ships plays an important role in ensuring the safety and security of shipping around the globe.

TGS Shares Fall after Q2 Sales Disappoint

Shares of the world's leading provider of geoscience data to oil companies TGS fell by more than 6 percent on Thursday, after disappointing sales in the second quarter.

BV Approves Braemar’s LNG Containment System

Braemar Technical Services announced that Bureau Veritas (BV) has issued a General Design Approval for the FSP Type B LNG Containment System (FSP).

Enhancing Maritime Security in Peru

A national table-top exercise on maritime security in Lima, Peru (18-19 September) has supported the country to implement…

Palfinger Marine Debuts New Fast Rescue Boat

Palfinger Marine said its new generation FRSQ 630 fast rescue boat offers optimal working conditions in rough sea conditions – at competitive pricing.

France Sees Quick Accord on STX, Sees Naval Deal Taking Longer

France hopes for agreement over the future of the STX France shipyards at a Franco-Italian summit on Sept. 27, but a separate…

Wilhelmsen Majority Shareholder in NorSea Group

With effect from 26 September 2017, Wilhelmsen increases its shareholding in NorSea Group from 40% to approximately 72%.