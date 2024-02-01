Milestones for Bernhard Schulte Offshore CSOVs

Two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV) under construction for Germany-based Bernhard Schulte Offshore have reached milestones. The steel cutting and keel laying ceremonies for yno 321 and 320, respectively, were arranged at the Crist hull yard, Poland, on January 30, 2024.

The two Ulstein-designed CSOVs are characterized by the TWIN X-STERN feature, implementing fore and aft main propeller units for excellent dynamic positioning characteristics.

The hulls will be prepared at Crist before being towed to Ulstein Verft in Norway for the final phases, which include outfitting, paint work, electrical installation, equipment integration, commissioning and sea trial.

Matthias Müller, the Managing Director at Bernhard Schulte Offshore, said, “It's great to be here at the yard and to witness the birth of our two newbuildings. We look forward to the further construction progress of these remarkable offshore vessels planned for delivery in 2025.”

Lidvar Lillerovde is the project manager at Ulstein Verft and was also present on the occasion. "We are delighted to be here at Crist, together with Bernhard Schulte Offshore, to celebrate this important occasion for the two newbuilds. We look forward to continuing the excellent cooperation between the shipowner, the hull yard and Ulstein Verft yard for these vessels."

(Image: Ulstein)