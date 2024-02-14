MOL Embarks on Liquid Hydrogen Transport Study

Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL) has signed non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Woodside Energy, HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), and Hyundai Glovis to jointly study the development of shipping solutions to enable bulk marine transportation of liquid hydrogen.

Woodside Energy, HD KSOE and Hyundai Glovis have been studying liquid hydrogen transportation since 2022.

In this project, the participating companies will study the technology, safety, construction, operation, and economics of a carrier with 80,000 m3 tank capacity, with the aim of establishing a liquefied hydrogen supply chain in Asia and other regions

According to the parties, if a project results from the MoU, Woodside would be responsible for producing hydrogen and storing it at loading and discharging ports, HD KSOE would design and build the vessel, and Hyundai Glovis and MOL would be responsible for providing ship operational input into the vessel design, including logistics, propulsion, storage and cargo handling.

Should the project be launched, the companies target the vessel built and in operation by 2030.

The liquefied hydrogen carrier would, under its concept design, use hydrogen as its main fuel, which is anticipated to significantly reduce CO2 emissions during operation.

Liquefied hydrogen takes up about 1/800th the volume of hydrogen gas. While liquefied hydrogen is non-toxic and can be transported safely and efficiently, it must be cooled to -253°C, which requires advanced technology.

Woodside, HD KSOE, and Hyundai Glovis have evaluated MOL’s expertise gained through decades of experience in transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) and its various efforts to address decarbonization issues, and approached the company to cooperate in this study, leading to the conclusion of the MoU.

Hydrogen, a lower-carbon energy source, is attracting a great deal of attention as the world seeks to move toward decarbonization, with the demand for the transport of liquefied hydrogen expected to rise in the coming decades.