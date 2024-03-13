MOL Takes Delivery of LNG-Powered Cerulean ACE Car Carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of the LNG-fueled car carrier Cerulean ACE, built by Japanese shipyard Shin Kurushima Dockyard.

The LNG-powered car carrier Cerulean Ace features an aerodynamics design - beveled top of bow - that reduces wind resistance by 20%, according to MOL.

The breadth of the vessels was widened from 32 to 38 meters. The capacity has also been increased from about 6,400 to about 7,000 vehicles.

The CERULEAN ACE is the 100th vessel MOL has ordered from the Shin Kurushima Dockyard Group.

The vessel will transport cars, including those produced by Mazda Motor Corporation.

MOL has decided to operate 14 new LNG-fueled car carriers, and the CERULEAN ACE is the first of 11 to be built in Japan under the ‘BLUE’ series.

The use of LNG fuel reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by about 25-30%, sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions by about 98%, and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by about 85% compared to comparable vessels using conventional fuel oil, MOL noted.