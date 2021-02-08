Mooney Named President of Irving Shipbuilding

Kevin Mooney has been appointed as President of Irving Shipbuilding, succeeding Kevin McCoy who will retire, the Canadian shipbuilder announced.

From now until April, McCoy will assist Mooney with his transition and will support the CSC team, providing advice and assistance on strategic issues.

Mooney joined Irving Shipbuilding this past August as Chief Operating Officer. He previously worked at the General Dynamics NASSCO Shipyard in San Diego, Calif. where he held senior positions in Operations, Programs and Supply Chain Management. Prior to working for NASSCO, he served in the U.S. Navy, finishing his Navy career as the Commanding Officer of a nuclear submarine.

“Kevin McCoy has been President of Irving Shipbuilding since August 2013 and has done a great job building the organization from the early days of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, through the construction and delivery of the first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship,” said Jim Irving, Co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited. “Kevin has also established a strong foundation for the building of the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) ships, developing a solid management team to lead us through the CSC design phase.”

Mooney said, “Our focus is on ensuring we meet the stringent requirements of the Navy for the new multi-purpose combat ships that will serve many diverse missions. As our economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Shipbuilding Strategy will play a vital role in Canada’s economic recovery. A smooth transition from AOPS to the CSC program ensures sustained employment for skilled shipbuilders and suppliers.”