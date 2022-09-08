MSHS to Sell Bergen Engines in the Americas

Norwegian power solutions provider Bergen Engines has entered a sales and service partnership agreement with Motor Services Hugo Stamp Inc. (MSHS) to support its marine and land service offering in both North and South America.

This is the first of several new partnership deals Bergen Engines is expected to sign under its new ownership.

David Miller, Managing Director of Bergen Engines Inc. said, “The Bergen Engines group is confident this agreement will be an important step to ensure our customers a world-class service to our engines and gensets, wherever in the Americas they operate.”

MSHS has been an engine service provider since 1983 with extensive technical capabilities to service the world’s leading engine brands. With the recent acquisition of Pacific Power Group, MSHS employs more than 500 dedicated spare parts and service maintenance team members across the Americas.

“MSHS is proud to partner with Bergen Engines,” said David A. Santamaria, CEO of MSHS, “We are excited to align with a world-class brand that shares our commitment and values.”

The agreement between Bergen Engines and MSHS was formally signed during the MMS trade fair at Hamburg Messe this week.