MTCC-Asia is Up and Running

Maritime administrators from over 20 countries across Asia have gathered at the first regional event of Asia’s Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre (MTCC-Asia) to discuss ways to bring shipping into a low carbon future.

More than 50 participants joined representatives from the EU and IMO at the Shanghai Maritime University (18-22 September) to discuss national priorities and barriers relating to topics such as greenhouse gas control, ship energy-efficiency and technologies applied for fuel consumption data collection.

MTCC-Asia is part of the global network for energy-efficient shipping under the GMN project, funded by the European Union and run by IMO. The network of five regional centres are promoting technologies and operations to improve energy efficiency in the maritime sector.

MTCC-Asia is hosted by Shanghai Maritime University (SMU) in China. SMU’s existing capacity, combined with the project’s support through the creation of MTCC-Asia, will be used to assist developing countries in the region to enhance their capabilities to address GHG emissions from shipping.

MTCC-Asia have two offices in Shanghai, one on the campus and one located within 20 minutes of Waigaopiao Port, facilitating connection with other ports.