NAMEPA Announces Winners of its Marine Environment Protection Awards

The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) has announced the winners of the Marine Environment Protection Awards for 2023.

Winners include MSC Cruises for Sustainability, Tote Services for the Industry Award, Captain Bridget Cooney as an Individual, Dr. Jason Zuidema for Seafarers, New York Harbor Middle School led by example this year for Maritime Academies, Port XChange for Innovation, Maritime Blue in the Non-Profit category, and NOAA’s OR&R for Government.

The Awards will be presented at NAMEPA’s Annual Marine Environment Protection Conference, being held in person on November 2, hosted at SUNY Maritime College.

NAMEPA’s Marine Environment Protection Awards began in 2008 in recognition of an individual or organization’s innovative and extraordinary effort to commit themselves to preserving the marine environment as exemplified by a commitment to programs which have specific objectives set for environmental performance and improvement. The categories were Non-Profit, Education, Environmental, Government Agency, Individual, Industry, Port, and Seafarer Welfare.

“We are so impressed and proud of the work that our recipients are doing, and the incredible contributions they are making to Save Our Seas,” stated Carleen Lyden Walker, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NAMEPA. “The marine industry works tirelessly to deliver more than 90% of the world’s goods and energy safely and with a keen eye to reducing its environmental impact and ensuring safety. It is NAMEPA’s mission to provide a forum for this discussion. We are honored to spotlight our winners’ efforts, along with community partners who share our values to Save our Seas.”

The award winners each will receive framed certificates and a desk trophy presented to them by NAMEPA Chairman Joe Hughes and NAMEPA Co-Founder Carleen Lyden Walker.



