NAMS Announces Fall Conference Dates

The National Association of Marine Surveyors (NAMS) announced the dates for its 2022 New England Fall Conference in Newport, R.I. and North 2022 Pacific Fall Conference in Bremerton, Wash.

The New England Fall Conference, to be held October 27 and 28, 2022, will include a roundtable and reception at the IYRS School of Technology & Trades. IYRS is a non-profit, post-secondary experiential learning institution and is the premier marine trades and modern manufacturing school in the United States. IYRS offers education and training programs for people with a passion for thinking and working through their hands.

NAMS-accredited marine surveyors in attendance at the New England Fall Conference will receive nine general continuing education credits and one ethics credit for attending the two-day conference. To be eligible for these credits, attendees will need to sign-in both days. A complete agenda of the conference will be sent to attending surveyors as the event nears. Those attending are encouraged to contact the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown for details on the block of rooms set aside for the conference.

The North Pacific Fall Conference will be held October 28 and 29, 2022, at the Fairfield Inn and Suites. The NAMS national board of directors meeting will be held on October 29 following the conclusion of the conference.

Bremerton is home to Naval Base Kitsap, the third largest U.S. Navy base in the United States and one of the most complex. Naval Base Kitsap is home to all types of submarines, two Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, and the largest fuel depot in the continental United States.

NAMS-accredited marine surveyors in attendance at the North Pacific Fall Conference will receive 11 general continuing education credits and one ethics credit for attending the two-day conference. In order to be eligible for these credits, attendees will need to sign-in both days. A complete agenda of the conference will be sent to attending surveyors as the event nears. Those attending are encouraged to contact the Fairfield Inn for details on the block of rooms set aside for the conference.