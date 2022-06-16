NAPA Gets ISO Certification on Information Security Management

NAPA, a global provider of software, services and data analysis for the maritime industry, said it has received the ISO 27001:2013 certification on information security management, validating the company’s adherence to international best practices on data management and security.

ISO 27001:2013 is an international standard that defines the requirements for a comprehensive information security management system, enabling organizations to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data. The certification, which was delivered by classification society Bureau Veritas (BV), covers all of NAPA’s activities, products, services and locations. It confirms that robust data security systems are incorporated throughout NAPA’s processes and product development to protect the information entrusted by its customers against security risks, such as data leaks, hacks, or cyberattacks.

Upon receiving the certification, NAPA’s CEO, Mikko Kuosa, called on all shipping stakeholders to join NAPA in taking tangible and proactive steps together to build cyber resilience across the industry. As the number of cyberattacks and incidents is on the rise, Mr Kuosa urged maritime companies to ensure that their data, which is critical to their safety and operations, is protected by robust security systems.

“The data-driven insights made possible by greater connectivity onboard have enabled a giant leap forward in safety, emergency response, and voyage optimization – and there is no turning back. The benefits of connectivity are tremendous, and the increased digitalization in maritime also comes with the important responsibility of putting the right safeguards in place to maintain a cyber secure system at sea. In this context, the industry needs guarantees that its business-critical data is in safe hands and must demand the highest standards from its partners. This is why at NAPA we are dedicated to having robust security procedures in place to protect the sensitive data that is entrusted to us, as we help shipping companies sail more safely and sustainably,” said NAPA’s CEO Mikko Kuosa.

“At NAPA, we are proud to be spearheading best practices for the industry, with our comprehensive information security policy which guarantees that all confidential information is managed and stored with appropriate procedures in place. This means that users can safely take full advantage of the collaboration benefits and improved communication that our connected systems enable. Today, we are delighted to see our industry-leading practices formally recognized by the prestigious ISO certification,” Mikko Kuosa added.