NAPA Studio aims to help Blaze Maritime's Digital Path

NAPA introduced NAPA Studios, an initiative designed to foster cross-industry partnerships to deliver new data-driven solutions and insights on some of the most imminent ship design, safety and operational challenges faced by the maritime industry.

NAPA Studios will harness NAPA's own digital tools and experience, while working directly with individual shipyards, shipowners, charterers, and other supply chain stakeholders in tailored projects. This offering will, for example, enable shipyards to make a greater use of ships’ operational data to improve future designs, while other projects will support shipowners and charterers in assessing their fleet’s environmental performance and potential emissions reductions and cost savings.

The launch of NAPA Studios builds on the success of recent partnerships involving NAPA, including a simulation study with Norsepower and Sumitomo that measured the emissions reduction potential of combining rotor sails and voyage optimization, and a joint research project with ClassNK and Marubeni, which found that voyage optimization can reduce GHG emissions by 7.3% and extend CII compliance by up to three years.

“In practice, this means using solid digital tools to solve practical problems such as helping shipyards and owners assess the future impact of new technologies on their specific ships," said Naoki Mizutani, Executive Vice President for NAPA Studios at NAPA. "But it doesn’t stop there – our aim is also to reach across all key maritime stakeholders, including financial, insurance, governments and cargo owners, to enable the industry to confidently embrace new partnerships and business models, which are essential to solve current uncertainties and make the energy transition a reality.”