National Waterways Foundation Elects New Chairman, Trustees and Officers

At its Board of Trustees meeting held November 2 in St. Louis, the National Waterways Foundation (NWF) elected Matt Woodruff, Vice President of Public & Government Affairs, Kirby Corporation, as Chairman for a term expiring in 2023. He succeeds consultant Rick Calhoun as Chairman (2020-2021).

The NWF, which develops the intellectual and factual arguments for an efficient, well-funded and secure inland waterways system, also elected the following Officers to serve one-year terms expiring in 2022

President: *Tracy Zea, Waterways Council, Inc

Vice Chairman: *Robert McCoy, Amherst Madiso

Treasurer: Karl Jefferson, LIUN

Secretary: Deb Calhoun, Waterways Council, Inc.

*NWF Trustee

Anne Thompson, National Corn Growers Association, was elected as a Trustee for a three-year term expiring in 2024.

She joins NWF’s Trustees:

Thomas A. Allegretti, American Waterways Operators

Kristin Beck, LaFargeHolcim

Cherrie Felder, Channel Shipyard Companies

Bobby Frederick, National Grain & Feed Association

Teri Goodmann, City of Dubuque

Karl Jefferson, LIUNA

H. Merritt Lane, Canal Barge Company

Robert McCoy, Amherst Madison

Brian Mueller, Heartland Companies

Mario Munoz, Turn Services

Rev. Mark Nestlehutt, Seamen's Church Institute

Tim Parker, Parker Towing Company

Dr. Craig Philip, Vanderbilt University

Chad Pregracke, Living Lands & Waters

Stephen Sheridan

Nelson Spencer, Jr., The Waterways Journal

Peter H. Stephaich, Campbell Transportation Company

Clark Todd, Blessey Marine

Kirsten Wallace, Upper Mississippi River Basin Association

Rodney Weinzierl, Illinois Corn Growers Association

Tracy Zea, Waterways Council, Inc.

“I am proud to chair the National Waterways Foundation with the Officers and Trustees who represent a wide range of maritime expertise and who are committed to our mission. Their experience serves the Foundation well in its work to build the intellectual foundation that supports our nation’s inland waterways,” said Chairman Matt Woodruff.