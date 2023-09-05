NAVTOR Hellas Launched

NAVTOR opened its 11th office with the arrival of NAVTOR Hellas. The Athens-based operation, situated at the Port of Piraeus, is an evolution of an existing, long-standing partnership with distributor Space Electronics. CEO Tor Svanes says the move demonstrates the importance of this key shipping market to his ambitious maritime technology firm.

Space Electronics has represented NAVTOR in the local market for over a decade. Key offerings now include: fleet management and performance platform NavFleet; digital chart table software NavStation (with its breakthrough automated Passage Planning); NavBox, a certified cyber secure gateway for seamless data transfer; NAVTOR digital logbooks, and more.

NAVTOR, which opened its doors in 2011, now has products and services on more than 9200 vessels in the world fleet. It is the global leader in ENC distribution and e-Navigation, with a growing presence in cutting-edge performance solutions. In addition to its international network of offices, the company has 20 international distributors and customers from over 70 countries.