New Pilot Boat Arrives in Port of Bunbury

Southern Ports’ new pilot boat Wardan has arrived in Bunbury, Western Australia, for local testing and trials ahead of an official naming ceremony to be held early next year.

The boat, built by Hart Marine, combines top-tier technology, safety and comfort in a lightweight structure that renders the vessel resistant to corrosion, guaranteeing longevity and resilience in the harshest of marine conditions.

Southern Ports Chief Executive Officer Keith Wilks acknowledged the exciting milestone for the Port of Bunbury’s fleet. “The arrival of Wardan into our port waters is a significant milestone for our marine team who will take the pilot boat through testing, trials and training in the port setting before it commences operations.

“The transfer of our marine pilots from a pilot boat to the visiting ships doesn’t always happen in smooth seas. It’s why a boat like Wardan, which is designed with a beak bow to provide a more stable platform for pilots to transfer, is a worthwhile investment.”

Hart Marine Managing Director Mal Hart said that Wardan is a testament to Hart Marine’s commitment to innovation, safety and excellence in pilot vessel construction.

Under command of Hart Marine, Wardan travelled 1,900 nautical miles by sea from Mornington in Melbourne to Bunbury last week.

The pilot boat got its name Wardan, meaning sea water off Wardandi country, after more than 800 entries were received into a community naming competition earlier this year.

The official naming ceremony for Wardan will take place in February where the eight winners of the naming competition will also have the opportunity to ride on the pilot boat.



