New Water Taxi Service Launched in Abu Dhabi

A new public water taxi service has been launched in Abu Dhabi to offer an alternative transport option between Yas Bay, Yas Marina and Al Bandar.

Abu Dhabi Maritime, established by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and AD Ports Group as the primary custodian of Abu Dhabi's waterways, is launching the service in collaboration with local attractions developer Miral.

It will initially operate across high-demand locations including Yas Bay, Yas Marina and Al Bandar with further stops to follow. The service will be open seven days a week following scheduled timings which ensure vessel availability at each stop every hour.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said, “The launch of Public Water Taxi services within the greater Yas Bay and Raha Beach areas represents a key moment in our long-term strategy to develop a world-class Public Water Transport system in Abu Dhabi that enhances connectivity, promotes tourism and increases the emirate’s reputation as a leading maritime destination.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said, “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime for the launch of the Public Water Taxi Service reiterates our commitment towards further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. With enhanced connectivity, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to navigate, explore and enjoy the island’s world-class offerings and landmarks.

“The launch of the Public Water Taxi comes after the success of the Water Shuttle Pilot Program earlier this year, as part of Miral’s plans to enhance resident and visitor experiences on the island, by offering a robust marine transport system for anyone seeking to travel through the iconic Yas Bay Waterfront.”

H.E. Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs, Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), said, “We are working closely with AD Ports Group as part of our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime to provide advanced services that will boost the emirate's connectivity making access to high-demand destinations even easier for Abu Dhabi residents and tourists."