Nexans to Build 110km Subsea Power Cable for U.S. Offshore Wind Farm

Subsea power cable maker Nexans has received an order to manufacture approximately 110km of high voltage subsea cables to South Fork Wind, a joint venture between Ørsted and Eversource.

The 3-phase 138 kV high voltage alternative current (HVAC) subsea export cables will be integrated with two fiber-optic cables and transmit 132 MW of electricity to Long Island, New York.

Located 35 miles offshore from Montauk Point, New York, the 132 MW South Fork Wind Farm will address East Hampton’s energy needs, producing enough electricity to power 70,000 homes annually.

The project will be the New York state’s first offshore wind farm. Construction will start in 2022.

In December 2019, Nexans and Ørsted Wind Power North America LLC signed The Export Cable Framework Agreement, providing the opportunity to supply up to 1,000km of high voltage subsea cables in the U.S. by 2027. The South Fork Wind Farm order is the first project to be delivered under this agreement. No details were shared on the value of the contract.

The HVAC cables will be manufactured at Nexans’ newly transformed subsea high voltage plant in Charleston, South Carolina, which is, according to Nexans, the only plant in the U.S. capable of manufacturing high voltage subsea cables.

