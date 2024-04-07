Marine Link
Friday, April 12, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Nine Injured in Pemex Platform Fire

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 7, 2024

Source: Pemex

Source: Pemex

Mexico's state energy company Pemex said on Saturday that a fire broke out at one of its platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, adding that it had activated emergency protocols and contained it but that nine workers were injured in the accident.

Pemex said in a statement that two of the workers were its own employees and seven were from other companies, adding that none were severely injured.

The fire broke out late afternoon in a part of the Akal B platform where gas pipelines are located.

Videos and photographs apparently taken from a boat near the platform and shared on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising from oil and gas infrastructure. Reuters was not able to independently verify the content.


(Reuters - Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Orleans is Sinking, and it is Not Tragically Hip
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Marine Construction & Dredging: Straight Shooting with DCA’s Bill Doyle

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week