Northern Lights Partners with MAN Engines & Components

Northern Lights announced a new partnership with MAN Engines & Components, when on June 30 2021, Northern Lights acquired MAN Engines West Coast distributor Rabaul Diesel Inc (RDI).

Northern Lights said the deal with MAN is a great addition to its family of products including Northern Lights marine generators, Technicold air conditioning, refrigeration, ice machines & Lugger propulsion engines.

Also headquartered in Seattle, WA Northern Lights intends to operate under Northern Lights Power and Energy for the Western US and Canada. This new, separate division will offer MAN diesel and gas engines as well as spare parts for power and marine applications.