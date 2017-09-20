Northwest Seaport Alliance CEO Wolfe Receives 2017 Connie Award

John Wolfe, CEO of The Northwest Seaport Alliance, received the 2017 Connie Award presented by the Containerization & Intermodal Institute in Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, September 19.

Since the formation of the NWSA in August 2015, Wolfe has led the marine cargo operating partnership of the ports of Seattle and Tacoma.

“This is an incredible honor for John and The Northwest Seaport Alliance,” said Tom Albro, Port of Seattle commission president and co-chair of The Northwest Seaport Alliance. “As the two ports took a bold step to collectively come together two years ago, we were confident in putting John to lead an organization that would accomplish great things.”

“John leads through hard work and a well-grounded vision. He is someone who is easy to trust and has the ability to see the big picture,” said Dick Marzano, Port of Tacoma commission president and co-chair of the NWSA. “We can’t think of anyone more deserving of the Connie Award.”

Wolfe also serves as the chief executive officer of the Port of Tacoma.

Connie recipients are recognized each year for “outstanding contributions to containerization and world trade and transportation sector and are acknowledged for their pioneering spirit in their careers, as well as for the positive example they establish for those who will be the future the industry.”