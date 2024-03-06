NOV's Telescopic Leg Crane Wins Two Industry Awards

NOV’s telescopic leg crane has recently received recognition for its exceptional contribution to the offshore industry.

At the Offshore Support Journal (OSJ) Industry Gala Dinner & Awards on February 7, the crane won the OSJ Innovation of the Year Award 2024, acknowledging its significant impact on offshore support vessel design, build, and operational aspects over the past year, marking a milestone for the heavy lift industry.

This award follows another win at the Maritime Awards Gala on November 6, 2023, where the telescopic leg crane received the Maritime Innovation Award, solidifying its status as one of the Dutch maritime industry's most remarkable innovations.

“The dual recognition at the OSJ Awards and the Maritime Awards is a testament to NOV’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing sustainable solutions for the offshore industry,” says Gerben Roks, Sales Director, NOV Heavy Lift.

The telescopic leg crane, developed by GustoMSC, is a unique heavy lift crane designed specifically for offshore wind installation. Two jack-up vessels, Shimizu's Blue Wind and Seaway7’s Ventus, are equipped with the crane that has been instrumental in optimizing the offshore wind installation process.

The crane can lift turbines more than 180 m (590 ft) high and 1,000+ tons and retract its boom length by almost half, allowing for safe transport in heavy seas and optimal integration on the vessel. It is fully electric and regenerates energy during load lowering, resulting in a 20% CO2 reduction. This crane is setting a new standard for the offshore industry.

Additionally, NOV has developed a series of telescopic leg cranes that are setting a new standard for the offshore industry. Larger crane models are available for wind turbine and foundation installation, while smaller models are designed for wind turbine maintenance.



