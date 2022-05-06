Ocean Craft Marine Finds Great Lakes Region Ambassadors for Its Boats

Ocean Craft Marine, the manufacturer of Amphibious Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs), has signed a brand ambassador partnership with local Chicago-area boat enthusiasts Ted Widen and Mark Kaplan.

Widen and Kaplan will represent Ocean Craft Marine in the Great Lakes region to increase brand awareness and provide sales and marketing of the AMP RHIBs to prospective customers in the Midwest.

"With a passion for the boating lifestyle, both Ted and Mark are the perfect ambassadors for the Ocean Craft Marine brand and our Amphibious RHIBs, and the Great Lakes region is the perfect area for our AMP product as dock space and safe harbors are so limited. We are excited about our new brand ambassador program and look forward to working with them closely to help recreational boaters in the Midwest successfully accomplish their individual boating missions,” said Jo Stapleton, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Americas Region, Ocean Craft Marine.

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Ocean Craft Marine bulds AMP boats, which are described as high-performance Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIB) with a one-of-a-kind four-wheel drive amphibious wheel system allowing the boat to be driven out of the water and onto the beach of lake front homes or onto a trailer.

According to Ocean Craft Marine, the boats' patented deep V hull with reverse U chines assures the ride on water is dry, stable, safe and fast, capable of reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour on the water. The AMP’s BAS-100 Amphibious wheel system is holistically integrated into the boat, is comprised of 4 independently motorized wheels powered by an independent 40 horse-power Briggs and Stratton engine, and offers fly-by-wire control to raise and lower the aircraft-grade marinized aluminum wheel legs and power the vessel forward and reverse on land.

A single steering wheel offers power steering of the front wheels in addition to the propulsion engines, making the boat easy to use, while its automatic electronic braking system makes traversing on land safe, Ocean Craft Marine said